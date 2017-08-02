US Navy member killed in Hopkinton highway crash

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An active service member from Connecticut died following a crash in Hopkinton late Tuesday night.

According to Rhode Island State Police, Elizabeth C. Kingsland was driving southbound on I-95 about two miles north of Exit 2 when just before midnight she collided with a tractor-trailer, causing her car to leave the roadway and hit a tree.

Kingsland, 31, of Mystic, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said she was an active-duty member of the U.S. Navy.

Police said it appeared Kingsland was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.