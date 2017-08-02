Warwick residents: City needs to address rat problem

Related Coverage Warwick residents raising rat concerns

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Residents in Warwick say a rat infestation has gotten out of control and they want the city to do something about it.

Ward 2 City Councilman Jeremy Rix said he’s been working on a solution but some who live in the area say it’s taking too long.

“I thought I was seeing things and people doubted me at first because they thought maybe it might be a field mouse,” said one resident of the Greenwood area who did want to share her name with Eyewitness News.

She said it wasn’t a field mouse, but a foot-long rat.

“Nice and plump too,” she added.

She invited Eyewitness News into her backyard to see where the rats had been digging holes near her fence.

“I don’t want to go out there,” she said. “I’m afraid, to be honest, I’m afraid of being bitten.”

The resident said she’s seen several in her backyard and her neighbors said they’ve seen them too.

“They’re all over the place,” she said.

Rix said he’s received calls about the rats.

“It’s a beautiful neighborhood that’s never had this problem before,” he said.

Rix previously said he thought the problem was caused by construction at the T.F. Green Airport, but the airport said there’s no correlation and they’ve had no complaints from their crews.

Rix said the city council at its last meeting voted unanimously on a resolution to hire an exterminator but the measure is currently stalled.

“So far the mayor has not taken action on this,” Rix said. “I have met with the mayor and we are trying to get resources.”

Eyewitness News reached out to Mayor Scott Avedisian’s office and was told the office has “no update on this issue.”

Rix said in the meantime, residents can take matters into their own hands by removing any and all food sources or hiring their own exterminator.

“I wish that the city would send city workers over there to put those traps down on private property, but right now our best option is often times calling up that exterminator and getting that problem addressed and many responsible homeowners have done exactly that,” he said.

But residents said they think it’s the city’s responsibility to take care of the issue because the rats are everywhere.

Avedisian’s office said concerned citizens can call the city’s Department of Public Works at (401) 738-2000 ext. 9601.