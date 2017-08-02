Water main break in Seekonk leads to road closure, detours

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are encouraging drivers to seek alternate routes after a water main break occurred at 651 Fall River Ave. Wednesday.

According to Seekonk Police Chief Craig Mace, all northbound traffic is currently being redirected to Highland Avenue, towards East Providence. The roadway is closed for southbound traffic, starting at County Street.

Mace said the water main break will “greatly” effect this evening’s commute and that there is currently increased traffic around the area.

According to East Providence police, traffic is already significant on Warren Avenue in East Providence near the intersections of Highland Avenue and Waterman Avenue.

At this time, it’s not clear how the water main break occurred.

