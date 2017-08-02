West Greenwich man found not guilty of murder following insanity trial

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Christian Lepore will be sent to a state hospital after a Superior Court judge Wednesday found him not guilty by reason of insanity in the murder of a West Greenwich man.

Prosecutors called 14 witnesses during Lepore’s insanity trial, including law enforcement officials, paramedics and co-workers. In addition to the murder charge, Lepore was also accused of attacking three officers, a state trooper and the trooper’s K-9 officer who responded to the scene.

During the bench trial, troopers testified they thought Lepore, 36, could have been on drugs during the incident, which occurred last May. One trooper also said the defendant might be mentally ill. According to previous testimony, Lepore tested positive for both marijuana and oxycodone on preliminary drug tests. Later drug tests on Lepore reportedly came back negative.

According to a defense attorney, a co-worker of Lepore testified that Lepore was pacing and talking about government conspiracies involving aliens just hours before prosecutors said he killed 62-year-old John O’Neil. The defense also called a forensic psychiatry expert to the stand who said Lepore has paranoid schizophrenia.

Break: Judge finds Christian Lepore not guilty by reason of insanity in killing of John O'Neil; state must eval CL 4 dangerousness @wpri12 — Jared Pliner (@JaredPliner) August 2, 2017

(Cont): Lepore will be evaluated for dangerousness, report after 20 days. If determined dangerous, committed to Eleanor Slater @wpri12 — Jared Pliner (@JaredPliner) August 2, 2017