Congregation at oldest US synagogue reviewing legal options

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island congregants who worship at the nation’s oldest synagogue say they are reviewing their legal options after a federal appeals panel ruled the nation’s oldest Jewish congregation in New York owns the building and a set of ceremonial bells worth millions.

A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Congregation Shearith Israel on Wednesday. It found the New York congregation owns the Touro Synagogue in Newport under terms of an agreement from 1903.

Lou Solomon, who represents the New York congregation, says they plan to reach out to the Rhode Island congregation and hope to move forward with them cooperatively.

The Newport congregation could ask the panel to reconsider, or request a review by the full appeals court or Supreme Court.