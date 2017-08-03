Flames engulf residential skyscraper in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Fire is engulfing a high-rise residential tower in Dubai in the middle of the night, sending plumes of smoke into the air and debris falling below.

Dubai’s police say firefighters are one the scene and that no injuries have been reported so far in the blaze at the Torch Tower, located in Dubai’s popular Marina neighborhood.

The Torch Tower is one of the world’s tallest residential towers reaching more than 80 stories high. It caught fire in early 2015 with no major casualties reported in that blaze.

Fires have affected several skyscrapers in the United Arab Emirates.