Home destroyed by fire days before family reunion

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Flames ripped through a home on High Street in Taunton early Thursday morning.

Fire officials on scene say the home is a total loss.

Crews arrived on scene just after 1:30 a.m. to find the house fully engulfed. All fire suppression had to be done from outside the home as the severity of the fire made it unsafe for firefighters to enter. it took crews several house to contain and extinguish the blaze.

Both residents and a relative from out of town were able to make it out safely. The owners say they are grateful the fire did not happen next week, when they were planning on hosting approximately 75 relatives for a large family reunion, many of whom were planning to stay at the house.

One firefighter has been treated for dehydration. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The fire is believed to have started on the first floor of the home, though the exact cause it still under investigation.