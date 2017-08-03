Man dies from injuries suffered in weekend motorcycle wreck

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – A motorcyclist has died from his injuries after a weekend wreck in Foxboro.

According to Foxboro police, the crash happened at about 12:30 Saturday afternoon in the area of 126 Main Street. The motorcyclist, 70-year-old Kurt Billmann of Norton, was driving a motorcycle south in the right lane when he was struck by a car driving north that was making a left turn into a parking lot.

Police said that traffic in the left southbound lane had stopped to let that car go, but traffic in the right southbound lane did not.

No charges were filed against the driver of the car that hit him.

Billmann died Tuesday after being hospitalized for the injuries he suffered in the crash.