Michelle Carter sentenced to serve 15 months in prison

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A young woman who in June was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging her boyfriend to commit suicide was sentenced to prison Thursday.

Judge Lawrence Moniz sentenced Michelle Carter to two and a half years in prison, with 15 months to serve at the Bristol County House of Correction and the rest suspended with probation.

Carter’s boyfriend Conrad Roy III took his own life in July of 2014 by using a generator to fill his pickup truck with carbon monoxide in a Fairhaven parking lot. Carter, who was 17 at the time, repeatedly texted him urging him to go through with the suicide, and prosecutors said she was on the phone with him while he died.

Prosecutors requested a sentence of seven to 12 years in prison for Carter.

Carter’s lawyer, Joseph Cataldo, asked that his client receive five years of supervised probation.

Judge Moniz rendered a guilty verdict in the jury-waived trial, declaring that the prosecution “proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Ms. Carter’s actions, and also her failure to act, where she had a self-created duty to Mr. Roy since she had put him into that toxic environment, constituted each and all wanton and reckless conduct,” and that “said conduct caused the death of Mr. Roy.”

One of the key elements of the case was evidence that Carter told Roy over the phone to get back in his truck that was filling up with poisonous gas, even as he was starting to feel the effects and exited the vehicle.

Carter’s defense attorney, Joseph Cataldo, had argued that Roy made the decision to take his own life, pointing to a previous suicide attempt and evidence of suicidal thoughts dating back years. In a suicide note left behind for Carter, Roy thanked her for trying to help him and did not ascribe blame.

The defense also hired an expert witness, psychiatrist Dr. Peter Breggin, who testified that he believed Carter was “involuntarily intoxicated” by antidepressants when she sent the texts urging Roy to take his own life. Judge Moniz said he did not find Dr. Breggin credible.

