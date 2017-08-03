Notorious RI killer to be arraigned on attempted murder charge

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WPRI) – Craig Price, one of Rhode Island’s most notorious killers, will be arraigned Thursday morning for allegedly stabbing a fellow inmate.

According to the Florida State Attorney’s Office, Price faces one charge of attempted murder and another of contraband in prison. He could face a life sentence if convicted.

Prosecutors say that Price used a homemade knife to repeatedly stab another inmate in April, saying it was “premeditated” and that Price had the “intent to kill.”

The inmate, Joshua Davis, was stabbed five times before he was able to escape and guards restrained Price. Davis sustained injuries to his head, back, and chest. He was sent to an area hospital for treatment, and was later released.

Price has been serving his prison time in Florida since 2004, when he was transferred as part of an interstate compact. He was determined to be a risk to himself while imprisoned in the Adult Correctional Institution in Cranston. He was set to be released in 2020.