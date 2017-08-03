Remaining Alfred Angelo brides left in a lurch

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Brides still without their wedding dresses after the abrupt closure of Alfred Angelo bridal stores are now finding themselves out of luck.

In a statement on the company’s website, Alfred Angelo said any orders not already completed will not be filled.

It reads in part: “The Chapter 7 Trustee greatly regrets the upset that Alfred Angelo’s July 14th bankruptcy filing has caused its customers. While we have been successful in obtaining customer records and delivering many dresses and accessories for customers all over the country, even after the bankruptcy filing date, it has now become apparent that the logistical and financial strain of fulfilling each and every open order makes continuing that course of action no longer possible.”

Brides who have already paid for dresses they did not receive can submit a claim online for a refund.

If you or someone you know has been affected by the Alfred Angelo bankruptcy, contact ReportIt@wpri.com.