RI Senate passes state budget after month-long standoff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Senate lawmakers on Thursday voted to approve Rhode Island’s new state budget, effectively ending a more than month-long showdown between legislative leaders.

The measure passed by a 30-5 vote along party lines, with all five Republicans voting no.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to sign the $9.2-billion tax and spending plan once it reaches her desk.

The state has been without a new budget since June 30, when House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello abruptly sent House lawmakers home to protest an amendment the Senate wanted to add to the budget regarding the speaker’s car tax phaseout.

Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio announced they had reached a deal Tuesday following a caucus of Senate Democrats.

In the absence of a new state budget signed into law, the state has been operating under last year’s budget, which contains about $300 million less in spending than the pending budget bill does.

The Senate is now taking up a separate bill requiring that the director of the state Department of Revenue study the affordability of the phaseout each year.

