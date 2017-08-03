Summer Stars: Farm Fresh

This week on Rhode Show: Summer Stars, it’s all about Farm Fresh! Be sure to join us at 7 p.m. on Fox Providence.

Hope & Main

Describing itself as “Rhode Island’s first culinary incubator,” Hope & Main prides itself on providing low cost, low risk access to shared-use commercial kitchens. Dozens of local businesses operate in a shared environment.

Narragansett Creamery

Priding itself on making fresh cheese from local ingredients, Narragansett Creamery is a family-owned company that sells its products in various stores and farmers’ markets all across the Northeast. Their cheeses are also used in various restaurants in the Northeastern area.

David Dadekian from Eat Drink RI introduces us to a variety of local food products

Gracie’s rooftop garden

Gracie’s restaurant offers a unique dining experience by using the freshest ingredients from their own rooftop garden. Because of this, the restaurant’s menu changes regularly, reflecting what is naturally growing throughout respective periods of the year.

Four Town Farm

Located in Seekonk Massachusetts, Four Town Farm is a family owned farm that stretches back over a hundred years. Growing a variety of fruits and vegetables, the farm also sells perennials, annuals, and hanging baskets. During the holiday season, the farm sells fresh cut trees and wreaths.

Chef Nick Rabar’s Four Town Farm Panzanella Salad:

Serves: 4-6

Recipe Time: 20 Minutes

Ingredients:

1 loaf Durum Bread, grilled and cubed

3 ea. Tomatoes, cut into wedges

2 ea. Small Cucumbers, seeded and cut into wedges

4 ea. Radishes, thin sliced

¼ bunch Dill, rough chop

2 ea. Scallions, sliced thin

3 ea. Garlic Scapes, grilled and rough chopped

3 tbsp. Apple Cider Vinegar

2 tbsp. Olive Oil

1 tbsp. Honey

1 tsp. Kosher Salt

1 pinch Black Pepper

1, 4-oz. piece Feta Cheese

Directions:

Combine vinegar, honey, oil, salt and pepper. Preheat grill to high heat. Lightly rub Feta with oil and pepper. Quickly grill and place on platter. Toss all ingredients with dressing and surround feta with vegetables. To serve, gently break apart feta and enjoy