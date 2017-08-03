Suspect in Dighton home invasion ordered held without bail

DIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) – A man who was shot while allegedly trying to break into his estranged sister’s home in Dighton was arraigned in court Thursday on several charges.

Ronald Whitmore, 46, of Bristol, New Hampshire, was arrested following an incident Wednesday night on Wheeler Street.

Police said Whitmore was wounded when he was shot by his sister’s husband after he shattered their glass sliding door with a large rock in an attempt to get inside the couple’s home.

The injury was non-life-threatening, according to police.

Whitmore on Thursday pleaded not guilty to charges of breaking and entering during the daytime for a felony, home invasion, assault with a deadly weapon and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, among others. He ordered to be held at the Bristol County House of Correction without bail until his next court appearance on Aug. 11.

The judge also ordered Whitmore to be seen by a psychiatrist and medical staff.

Police said the homeowner is not facing any charges at this time.