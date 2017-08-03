Tiverton woman escapes fire with minor burns

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A multi-family home in Tiverton was heavily damaged in a fire Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to 214 Chace Ave. just before 4 p.m. and arrived to find the building fully involved, according to Tiverton Fire Chief Robert Lloyd.

Lloyd said the tenant suffered some burns but declined treatment. Crews were seen reuniting the woman with her ferret, which they had rescued from the fire.

No firefighters were hurt, according to the chief, but the heat did take a toll on them.

About 40 firefighters responded in total, with mutual aid being called in from several neighboring communities.

Lloyd said it was an “intense” fire and it took crews about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.

The damage to the home was extensive, according to Lloyd, and the building will likely be condemned.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.