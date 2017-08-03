Toxic algae bloom found in East Providence reservoir

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Departments of Health and Environmental Management are advising the public to avoid contact with Turner Reservoir in East Providence due to a blue-green algae bloom, which can produce toxins that could be harmful to humans and animals.

Officials on Thursday also warned against ingesting water or fish from the reservoir.

Skin contact with water containing blue-green algae commonly causes irritation of the skin, nose, eyes, and/or throat, according to the health department. Common health effects associated with ingesting water containing algal toxins include stomach ache, diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea while rarer health effects include dizziness, headache, fever, liver damage, and nervous system damage. Young children and pets are especially at risk for health effects associated with algal toxins, officials said.

If you come into contact with the water, immediately rinse your skin with clean water and, when you get home, take a shower and wash your clothes. If your pet comes into contact with the water, immediately wash your pet with clean water. Do not let the animal lick algae off its fur. Call a veterinarian if your animal shows any symptoms of blue-green algae poisoning, which include loss of energy, loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, or any unexplained sickness that occurs within a day or so after being in contact with water.

Officials said the toxins may persist in the water after the blue-green algae bloom is no longer visible.

Bodies of water with blue-green algae blooms may look like green paint, thick pea soup or green cottage cheese, with bright green coloration in the water or dense algal mats floating on the water’s surface. If you spot a possible algae bloom, contact the DEM’s Office of Water Resources at (401) 222-4700 or by email at DEM.OWRCyano@dem.ri.gov and include a photo of the water, if possible.