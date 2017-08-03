Verizon Fios customers in RI see increase in monthly bills

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) – If you’re a Verizon Fios customer in Rhode Island, you’ve probably noticed an increase in your monthly bill.

Gary Swiman just signed a two-year contract with Verizon Fios.

“The second month into the contract, my bill goes up,” Swiman told Call 12 for Action.

When Swiman logged into his account, he discovered an increase in the Rhode Island Gross Receipts Tax Surcharge.

“It went from $1.70 to $7.10,” Swiman said. “It’s 400% on that one line item! As far as I know, there’s been no tax increase, so how does that happen?”

Call 12 for Action checked with the Rhode Island Division of Taxation and confirmed the tax rate did not change. According to the state, telecommunications companies are subject to a tax of 5% of gross receipts.

Michael Murphy, a spokesperson for Verizon, acknowledged the fee was not previously collected on Fios TV services.

In an emailed statement, Murphy said Verizon “made a business decision and began to recover it from customers as of June 1st, 2017.”

On its website, Verizon said the billing change happened following “review of the gross receipts taxes paid by Verizon to the State of Rhode Island.”

“I’m not the only person in the state using Verizon, so how many millions of dollars is this representing?” Swiman asked. “I’m a little tired of the big companies just putting it to the little guy.”

Call 12 for Action asked if Fios customers should expect any additional increases to the Rhode Island Gross Receipts Tax Surcharge. Murphy said he is not aware of any planned changes.

The FCC said it receives thousands of consumer complaints weekly regarding billing and other issues related to telecommunications companies.