Warwick North Juniors dominating Softball World Series

KIRKLAND, Wash. (WPRI) — Warwick North’s Junior League softball team is on a mission to prove that three times is the charm.

The team has been playing this week in the Junior League World Series in Kirkland, Washington. It’s the third consecutive World Series appearance by this core group of girls – but this year they’re hoping to finally bring home the gold flag. They came close the last two years. In 2015, the team finished second in the Little League Softball World Series and last year, the girls finished first in the nation, but third overall, in the Junior League World Series.

They seem to be well on the way to their goal this year – going undefeated in state and regional tournaments and continuing the streak in Washington by going 4 and 0 in pool play.

The team begins single-elimination bracket play as a number one seed – scheduled to play the Asia-Pacific team from the Phillippines Thursday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. EDT.

Fans can follow the team on GameChanger.com. The championship game of the Junior League Softball World Series will air Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN2.

Outfielders Sidney Bigelli, Olivia Murray, and Sophie Detroia. Pitcher Sierra Ricci in the circle for Warwick North. Sophie and Kevin Detroia share a moment on the bases. Olivia Murray makes a catch in the outfield. Olivia Murray rounds the bases after hitting a home run. Emily Carter pitching for Warwick North. The team defeated Connecticut East in a best of three series. Warwick North Juniors softball team celebrates their championship win at regionals in Orange, Conn. The team now travels to Kirkland, Wash. for the Junior League World Series.