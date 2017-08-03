Water main break repairs near completion in Seekonk

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews are nearly finished repairing a stretch of Fall River Avenue that’s been closed since a water main broke Wednesday.

Police said as of Thursday afternoon a portion of the roadway in the area known as Luthers Corners was still closed, but they expected it to be fully opened sometime between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Chief Craig Mace said crews will cover the remaining hole Thursday night with final patching to be completed Friday.

At this time, it’s not clear how the water main break occurred.

