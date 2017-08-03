World Famous Stallions head to Bristol

The Hermann’s Royal Lipizzan Stallions have been entertaining and astonishing thousands since the 16th century. Co-chair, Roger Dubord, and Owner, Gabriella Hermann discuss their upcoming event in Bristol.

You can see Hermann’s Royal Lipizzan Stallions at Colt State Park August 5th and 6th. Tickets can be purchased here.

