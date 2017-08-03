World’s largest Portuguese festival gets underway in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The world’s largest Portuguese festival kicked off Thursday night in New Bedford.

The 103rd Feast of the Blessed Sacrament is expected to bring thousands of people to the city throughout the weekend. Whether it’s the food, dancing, rides or music, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Admission is free but the event also raises more than $500,000 in scholarship money and donations are made to various local charities.

103rd Feast of the Blessed Sacrament View as list View as gallery Open Gallery John Alves, vice chair of the Feast (Photo: Lee Dooley/WPRI-TV) Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker addresses the crowd (Photo: Lee Dooley/WPRI-TV) Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker addresses the crowd (Photo: Lee Dooley/WPRI-TV) Photo: Lee Dooley/WPRI-TV