2 facing slew of charges after Cranston police chase, crash

Related Coverage Three incidents cause busy night for Cranston Police

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – A high-speed chase in Cranston late Thursday night ended with a crash and the arrest of two men.

According to police, it started on Park Avenue after an officer noticed a car being driven erratically. When the officer tried to pull the driver over, he instead took off.

Cranston police said the driver drove head-on at a marked cruiser and narrowly avoided a collision. The driver then drove onto Route 10 North where he hit a Cranston police cruiser.

The officer was not injured and the chase didn’t stop there.

Police said the driver continued onto I-95 South and Cranston police called other agencies to assist them, including Rhode Island State Police.

Cranston officers were called off the pursuit at that time and Rhode Island State Police took over.

Troopers said the chase lasted 10 minutes and ended around 11:45 p.m. when the driver lost control of the car and struck a median near Exit 7 in East Greenwich. The driver, identified as Julio Calderon, and his passenger Obiwan Perez were taken into custody.

Troopers seized crack cocaine and a pistol – which was later found to be stolen – from the vehicle, according to state police.

Calderon, 30, and Perez, 35, both of Providence, were taken to Kent County Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Calderon is a probation violator and is facing the following charges:

Carrying a pistol without a license or permit

Carrying a dangerous weapon/substance when committing a crime of violence

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence or fugitive from justice

Possession of a firearm while intoxicated

Possession of a controlled substance

Reckless driving/eluding an officer – high speed pursuit (second offense)

Driving under the influence, BAC unknown (second offense)

Driving without/expired license (third offense)

Numerous motor vehicle violations

Perez is a bail violator, according to police, and is facing the following charges:

Carrying a pistol without a license or permit

Carrying a dangerous weapon/substance when committing a crime of violence

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence or fugitive from justice

Possession of a controlled substance

Obstructing an officer in execution of duty

Cranston police said they’ve also lodged charges against Calderon.

The chase was just one of three incidents in Cranston Thursday night. Police said an 18-year-old man was shot on Frances Avenue and a vehicle with Massachusetts registration crashed into one of their cruisers on Park Avenue.