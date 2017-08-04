Police searching for gunman in Cranston drive-by shooting

Related Coverage 3 incidents cause busy night for Cranston police

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Cranston police are searching for suspects following a drive-by shooting in the city early Friday morning.

Police said they got a call from someone reporting that someone had been shot on Frances Avenue just before 1 a.m.

Officers arrived to find an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to his left hip. The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for the injury, which police said was not life-threatening.

Police said the victim is not cooperating and provided very little details about the incident.

An eyewitness stated that an unknown vehicle drove by the house and an unidentified suspect fired a weapon from the vehicle, according to police.

Police believe the incident may be gang-related and that the victim was targeted.

Cranston police with the help of K-9 units searched the area but no suspects were located and no arrests have been made.

The name of the victim is not being released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cranston Police Department at (401) 942-2211.

The shooting was just one of three incidents in Cranston Thursday night. Two Providence men were arrested after they crashed on I-95 following a high-speed chase through Cranston, and a vehicle with Massachusetts registration crashed into one of the police department’s cruisers on Park Avenue.