Driver in fatal Warwick crash back behind bars on new charge

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A Warwick man who was out on bail after a May crash that killed a pedestrian is back behind bars.

Marshall Howard, 24, was charged in a May 23 crash on Main Avenue in Warwick that killed a 23-year-old man.

Howard was charged with DUI, death resulting, and police said that he admitted to being high on fentanyl at the time. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment the next day and was released on personal recognizance.

Warwick police said Friday that Howard is back at the ACI after they arrested him on a new breaking and entering charge.

According to Major Rick Rathbun, police arrested Howard at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at his own home after Howard allegedly climbed through his roommate’s bedroom window in order to look for smoking materials inside. Howard’s roommate’s girlfriend was in the room at the time and called police.

Howard was arraigned on a single count of breaking and entering Wednesday and ordered held as a bail violator.

Police also charged him with two new counts of possession of a controlled substance after lab tests on items that were in the car at the time of the fatal crash came back as positive for fentanyl. Rathbun said police had planned to file those new charges at a scheduled court appearance but did so at his arraignment on the breaking and entering charge.

Howard is due back in court for a hearing on August 10th.