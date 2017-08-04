Ex-cop in court on steroids, money laundering charges

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (AP) — A former Rhode Island police officer who has agreed to plead guilty to charges of attempting to distribute steroids and money laundering has appeared in court.

Evan Speck appeared in U.S. District Court in Providence on Friday. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf, and a change of plea hearing will be scheduled later.

Speck abruptly resigned from the Charlestown police force after his home in Westerly was raided by federal agents in March.

Agents said they seized steroids and guns.

Separately, Speck is suing Charlestown and its police saying he was not provided accommodations for his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, known as ADHD.

