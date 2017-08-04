Full WaterFire lighting this weekend

This Saturday enjoy a full lighting of WaterFire Providence. Director of Development, Bronwyn Dannenfelser, joins us on set with more details! Additional information about the schedule below.

C is for Cure: A WaterFire Lighting for RI Defeats Hep C Event Details:

August 5th, 2017 – Full Lighting Sunset time: 7:59 p.m.

All Full WaterFire installations light up over eighty braziers from Waterplace Park to Memorial/South Main Street Park. Lighting occurs shortly after sunset (7:59 p.m.) and the event continues until half past midnight.

WaterFire is thrilled to join in a public awareness campaign about hepatitis C as part of Dr. Lynn E. Taylor’s larger RI Defeats Hep C campaign. “We are organizing a statewide campaign to eliminate hep C in RI. With the powerful new medicines we now have available and the cooperative networks for care in RI organized by the RI Department of Health we have a chance to greatly improve the health of all Rhode Islanders impacted by this disease. Working with WaterFire we are bringing more attention to this silent epidemic, providing up to date health information, and providing free hep C screening. We are doing this in coordination with the World Health Organization’s World Hepatitis Day.”

For the fourth year WaterFire welcomes back GILEAD as a sponsor “At GILEAD, we are inspired by the opportunity to address unmet medical needs for people living with potentially life-threatening diseases. We are proud to sponsor WaterFire Providence and light a fire in recognition of the more than 3 million Americans living with hepatitis C.”

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.