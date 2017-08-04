In the Kitchen: Pan-Seared Scallops Genovese

Chef Ever Amaya of La Familia Restaurant joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to share his recipe for Pan-Seared Scallops Genovese.

Ingredients:

8 oz Jumbo Dry Scallops

8 oz Linguine Pasta

2 oz Pesto Suace

2 oz Cream

1 oz Butter

2 oz Pecorino Romano

1 Tablespoon EVOO

2 ox Julienne Vegetables (dice zucchini, carrots, white onion, red and yellow pepers)

2 oz chicken broth

*homemade pesto sauce: fresh basil, parsley, EVOO, and Pecorino Romano cheese.

Directions:

Heat a Small Cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of EVOO to the skillet. Sear the scallops on top and bottom until well browned (about 2 minutes per side). Set aside. In the same pan add the Julienne vegetables, salt and pepper. cook for 1 minute. Heat another skillet, add 1 oz of butter, 2 oz of pesto sauce, 2 oz of cream, 2 oz of pecorino romano cheese, 2 oz of chicken broth and the 2 oz of diced tomatoes. Cook for 3 minutes, add the linguine pasta. Mix everything together. Plate the pasta and put the scallops and Julienne vegetables on top. Sprinkle with a little cheese and enjoy.

