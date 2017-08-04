In the Kitchen: Pan-Seared Scallops Genovese

The Rhode Show Published:

Chef Ever Amaya of La Familia Restaurant joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to share his recipe for Pan-Seared Scallops Genovese.

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz Jumbo Dry Scallops
  • 8 oz Linguine Pasta
  • 2 oz Pesto Suace
  • 2 oz Cream
  • 1 oz Butter
  • 2 oz Pecorino Romano
  • 1 Tablespoon EVOO
  • 2 ox Julienne Vegetables (dice zucchini, carrots, white onion, red and yellow pepers)
  • 2 oz chicken broth

*homemade pesto sauce: fresh basil, parsley, EVOO, and Pecorino Romano cheese.

Directions:

  1. Heat a Small Cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat.
  2. Add 1 tablespoon of EVOO to the skillet.
  3. Sear the scallops on top and bottom until well browned (about 2 minutes per side). Set aside.
  4. In the same pan add the Julienne vegetables, salt and pepper. cook for 1 minute.
  5. Heat another skillet, add 1 oz of butter, 2 oz of pesto sauce, 2 oz of cream, 2 oz of pecorino romano cheese, 2 oz of chicken broth and the 2 oz of diced tomatoes.
  6. Cook for 3 minutes, add the linguine pasta. Mix everything together.
  7. Plate the pasta and put the scallops and Julienne vegetables on top.
  8. Sprinkle with a little cheese and enjoy.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Related Posts