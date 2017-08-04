In the Kitchen: Pan-Seared Scallops Genovese

Chef Ever Amaya of La Familia Restaurant joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to share his recipe for Pan-Seared Scallops Genovese.
Ingredients:
- 8 oz Jumbo Dry Scallops
- 8 oz Linguine Pasta
- 2 oz Pesto Suace
- 2 oz Cream
- 1 oz Butter
- 2 oz Pecorino Romano
- 1 Tablespoon EVOO
- 2 ox Julienne Vegetables (dice zucchini, carrots, white onion, red and yellow pepers)
- 2 oz chicken broth
*homemade pesto sauce: fresh basil, parsley, EVOO, and Pecorino Romano cheese.
Directions:
- Heat a Small Cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add 1 tablespoon of EVOO to the skillet.
- Sear the scallops on top and bottom until well browned (about 2 minutes per side). Set aside.
- In the same pan add the Julienne vegetables, salt and pepper. cook for 1 minute.
- Heat another skillet, add 1 oz of butter, 2 oz of pesto sauce, 2 oz of cream, 2 oz of pecorino romano cheese, 2 oz of chicken broth and the 2 oz of diced tomatoes.
- Cook for 3 minutes, add the linguine pasta. Mix everything together.
- Plate the pasta and put the scallops and Julienne vegetables on top.
- Sprinkle with a little cheese and enjoy.
