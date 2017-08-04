Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Classic returns

The stars are coming to New England! R&B singer and Providence native, Jeffrey Osborne, is once again bringing his celebrity friends to the East Coast for a 3-day event. Connecticut plays host to a star-studded softball game, comedy show, and golf tournament. The Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Classic runs from August 6-8.

Sunday, August 6th 12pm: Celebrity Softball game at Dodd Stadium

Sunday, August 6th 8pm: All Star Comedy Explosion featuring Cedric “The Entertainer”, Chris Tucker, and more! 8pm at the Grand Theater Foxwoods Resort-Casino

Monday, August 7th : Celebrity poker tournament

Tuesday, August 8th 10am: Celebrity Golf Tournament at Lake of Isles

*Proceeds from the tournament will go towards RI organizations.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.