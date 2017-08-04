North Providence mayor taps retired state police major as new police chief

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Pending the approval of the North Providence Town Council, retired State Police Maj. David Tikoian is taking over as North Providence’s top cop.

Mayor Charles Lombardi made the announcement during a news conference Friday morning.

Lombardi – who conceded the department went too long without a permanent chief – praised Tikoian’s record and urged the rank and file to support the department’s new chief.

During the news conference, Tikoian, 49, said he will be accessible to the community and highly visible.

Tikoian replaces Charles Davey, who has been serving as acting chief since the suspension of Christopher Pelagio last month.

Pelagio had served as the department’s interim chief since 2014 until his suspension.