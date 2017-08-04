On the Rhode: Summer in the City

Summer is in full swing, and Providence is a great place to go to enjoy the sunny season.

Brendan Kirby went “On the Rhode” to the Creative Capital on Friday morning, to take a look at some of the fun to be had.

He spoke with Tom McGinn, Owner of Providence Kayak Company. The business just opened in May and offers visitors single and tandem kayak rentals. Rentals are available on the Moshassuck, Providence, and Woonasquatucket Rivers.

He also spoke with Kristen Adamo from Go Providence for the scoop on other fun activities in the city, such as the Rhode Island Film Festival, the Providence-Newport Ferry, and the ongoing walking tours available.

There’s also a free concert to check out in Providence Friday night. Local band and 9.5.5 WBRU’s Rock Hunt Winner, Call Security, is opening for Marion Hill. Brendan caught up with Call Security band members ahead of the big show.