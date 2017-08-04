Former PC basketball star wanted for failing to register as sex offender

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Providence have issued an arrest warrant for a former star basketball player at Providence College and volunteer coach at Brown University.

Abdul Abdullah is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender, more than a decade after he was convicted of statutory rape in Georgia.

Abdullah, 46, pleaded guilty in 2005 to raping a 14-year-old girl on New Year’s Eve 1999. He was 27 years old at the time.

The mother of Abdullah’s victim, who did not want to be identified, said she wasn’t surprised to hear Abdullah is wanted by police.

“Who he is doesn’t even matter. His accomplishments, they mean nothing,” she said. “They don’t set him apart from being a criminal.”

Abdullah moved back to Rhode Island after serving a six-month prison sentence. He was arrested in Cranston last month on a separate warrant out of Georgia for violating his probation.

In court later that week, Abdullah’s attorney said his client thought he had approval to move back to Rhode Island while prosecutors argued that, according to the DeKalb County district attorney’s office, there is no record that Abdullah had permission to leave and not report to his probation officer.

In the wake of his arrest, Attorney General Peter Kilmartin’s office confirmed Abdullah never registered as a sex offender in Rhode Island.

His victim’s mother hopes the case will send a message.

“We have to stand up for children, we have to stand up for women, we have to stand up for victims,” she said.

Abdullah previously told Eyewitness News he’s apologized to the victim and accepts responsibility for his actions. We reached out to him for comment on Friday but have not heard back.