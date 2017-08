PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that occurred in Providence early Friday morning.

The incident took place on Elmwood Avenue in the area of Westfield Street, according to police.

The victim told police he was dropping a woman off in the area when the suspect exited a home, pointed a gun at his head and stole his wallet and cell phone.

Police said the victim wasn’t hurt and they currently have no leads in the case.