Police: Man exposed himself, demanded sex on Westport trail

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are working to track down a man who they say exposed himself and demanded sex from another man in a wooded area of Westport.

Police said they responded Wednesday to Brookside Conservation Trail off American Legion Highway after they were contacted by the victim.

The victim told police the suspect followed him down the wooded path while exposed.

Police on Friday identified the suspect as Philip Lafond, 53. They said he stands about 5-foot-11 and has tattoos on his neck and legs. His vehicle is described as an older-model Jeep Cherokee with Massachusetts registration 3ZB645 and his last known address was in Acushnet, police said.

Lafond has an extensive violent history, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Westport Police Department at (508) 636-1122.

Police also warned anyone planning to go on a hike alone to always be alert and bring a fully charged cell phone and something to ward a potential suspect away, such as a personal defense spray or a whistle.