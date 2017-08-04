Police probe fatal wrong-way crash on Massachusetts highway

HOPKINTON, Mass. (AP) — State police say at least one person has died in a wrong-way crash on a Massachusetts highway.

The crash occurred on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton at about 6 a.m. Friday.

Police say the crash was caused by a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes.

The entire northbound side of the highway was closed for a period, but the state Department of Transportation says two lanes have since reopened. Miles-long residual backups remain.

No other details were immediately available.