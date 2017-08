PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Pawtucket police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who they say was seen tampering with an ATM in the city.

Police said a credit card skimmer was found at the Citizens Bank branch on East Avenue.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective David Silva at (401) 727-9100 ext. 760 or by email at dsilva@pawtucketpolice.com.