Search underway for missing Coventry man

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – Multiple agencies are searching the woods off Burnt Sawmill Road for a missing person.

Michael Neary, 50, of Coventry, was reported missing by his wife Thursday morning.

Police said officers found his car parked at the end of Burnt Sawmill Road shortly after.

Rhode Island State Police, Coventry Police, West Greenwich Police and Fire and Rhode Island Environmental Police, along with volunteers have been searching the nearby woods, using ATVs to canvass the area.

The search was called off Thursday night when it got dark and picked up again Friday morning, with assistance from Warwick Police, Exeter Fire and Rescue, and other agencies.

