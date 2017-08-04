Silver Alert issued for missing Central Falls woman

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Central Falls are looking for the public’s help in tracking down a city woman who went missing Friday.

Andrea Rosario was last seen on foot in the area of Hunt Street.

Rosario, 74, stands 5-foot-2, weighs about 125 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to police. She was last seen wearing a plaid jacket, khaki pants, a beige bucket hat and glasses and carrying a brown leather purse. Police said she’s also known to wear a short, brown wig.

Anyone with information on Rosario’s whereabouts should contact the Central Falls Police Department at (401) 727-7411.