Tarbox Hyundai celebrates grand opening

Exciting news from Tarbox Hyundai Dealership as the celebrate grand opening:

North Kingstown— After four million pounds of concrete, fifteen-thousand hours of work, and months of anticipation, Ed Tarbox announces the grand opening of the new Tarbox Hyundai dealership on the campus of Tarbox Toyota in North Kingstown.

“Here we grow again”, says the affable and high-energy Ed Tarbox, “I’m committed to creating good-paying jobs, and providing my customers with quality cars and good customer service”

For over 78 years, the Tarbox family has been selling and servicing cars to Rhode Island families. A third-generation car dealer, Ed Tarbox purchased his first dealership, Tarbox Toyota, on Post Road in North Kingstown in 1996. This continued the long family tradition that began with his grandfather opening a Chrysler dealership in 1939 and then Ed’s father opened his dealership in 1972.

“The Tarbox family has been a great friend and neighbor to this community for decades,” says Town Manager Ralph Mollis, “Tarbox provides good-paying jobs for local residents, pays local taxes and supports our local economy. When Tarbox grows, the town and the state grows.”

175 people are employed at Tarbox Hyundai and Tarbox Toyota on Route 2 in North Kingstown. The service department is open 7 days a week—that’s right, Sunday, too. Enjoy complimentary manicures while you wait for your car to be serviced.

Even if you’re not in the market for a car, you’ll want to experience this state-of-the-art 27,000 square foot showroom with over 18 acres of new and used cars. Every Saturday in the summer, Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley impersonators perform in the showroom. Stop by on your way to or from the beach. The new Tarbox Hyundai dealership is on the campus of Tarbox Toyota, Quaker Lane in North Kingstown.

