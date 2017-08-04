Three incidents cause busy night for Cranston Police

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Police were called to a series of incidents early Friday morning.

The first, a shooting, happened just after 1 a.m. on Frances Avenue.

According to police, an 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot once. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Cranston police said the shooting was likely gang-related and not a random act of violence.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police say the victim has not been cooperating with the investigation.

Police are calling a second incident in which a cruiser was involved in a crash “just an accident.”

A black sedan with Massachusetts license plates crashed into the police cruiser on Park Avenue. Both vehicles sustained heavy front end damage, with the sedan completely mangled.

Cranston police said both the officer and the driver were taken to Rhode Island Hospital. Police said their injuries are not serious.

It’s not yet clear if the driver of the sedan will face any charges.

Rhode Island State Police are handling the investigation in a third incident, where a driver led officers on a high-speed chase on I-95 South.

The chase ended when the driver crashed on the highway near Exit 7. Both Cranston and East Greenwich Police were on scene.

Police do not believe the driver was fleeing the scene of a previous crime or that it was related to either of the earlier incidents.

No officers were hurt in the crash, though the driver did sustain injuries. Their condition is not known at this time.

Rhode Island State Police will press charges against the driver.