WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A tractor trailer rolled over on I-95 South Friday morning, briefly obstructing traffic.

The crash occurred right after 6 a.m. in Warwick, not far from the Route 4 split.

The driver told police he was cut off by another car, causing his truck to tip onto its side and block the high-speed lane.

Police said the driver was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.

Emergency crews were able to clear the truck off the road by 7 a.m.