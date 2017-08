KIRKLAND, Wash. (WPRI) — The girls from Warwick North on Friday suffered their first loss in tournament play this summer, but it was a heartbreaking one as they were knocked out of the Junior League World Series in Kirkland, Washington.

Despite mounting a comeback, putting up three runs in the 7th, the girls came up short and fell to the Central team from Ohio Friday by a score of 6-4.

Warwick North will play for third place on Saturday against the loser of Friday night’s other semifinal game.

Warwick North Juniors Softball World Series Journey View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photos Courtesy: Marnie Pilderian The girls getting ready to take on Central (Ohio) in the JLLWS Semi-Finals. (Photo: Kevin Detroia) Photo Courtesy: Marnie Pilderian Photo Courtesy: Marnie Pilderian Photo Courtesy: Marnie Pilderian Photo Courtesy: Marnie Pilderian Photo: Marnie Pilderian Photo: Marnie Pilderian Photo: Marnie Pilderian Photo: Marnie Pilderian Photo: Marnie Pilderian Photo: Marnie Pilderian Photo: Marnie Pilderian Photo: Marnie Pilderian Photo: Marnie Pilderian Outfielders Sidney Bigelli, Olivia Murray, and Sophie Detroia. (Photo: Marnie Pilderian) Pitcher Sierra Ricci in the circle for Warwick North. (Photo: Marnie Pilderian) Sophie and Kevin Detroia share a moment on the bases. (Photo: Marnie Pilderian) (Photo: Marnie Pilderian) Olivia Murray makes a catch in the outfield. (Photo: Marnie Pilderian) Olivia Murray rounds the bases after hitting a home run. (Photo: Marnie Pilderian) (Photo: Marnie Pilderian) Emily Carter pitching for Warwick North. (Photo: Marnie Pilderian) (Photo: Marnie Pilderian) The team defeated Connecticut East in a best of three series. (Photo: Rick Bigelli) Warwick North Juniors softball team celebrates their championship win at regionals in Orange, Conn. The team now travels to Kirkland, Wash. for the Junior League World Series. (Photo Courtesy: Marnie Pilderian)