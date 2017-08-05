Discovery of capsized kayak prompts two-hour search Friday

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – The discovery of an overturned kayak sparked a two-hour search Friday afternoon.

The report came in at about 4:45 Friday afternoon in the area of 706 Charlestown Beach Road, when someone found an overturned kayak.

First responders found it capsized and partially submerged, and started their search with help from the harbormaster and Coast Guard.

Units searched the area for about two hours, but called it off after finding nobody in the water and receiving no reports that any boaters were either missing or overdue.