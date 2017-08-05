Missing Central Falls woman located

Related Coverage Silver Alert issued for missing Central Falls woman

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) – Central Falls police confirm the 74-year-old woman who went missing Friday has been found.

A silver alert had been issued for Andrea Rosario after she was last seen on foot in the area of Hunt Street. The alert was cancelled shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Rosario had been described as standing about 5-foot-2, weighing about 125 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes, according to police. She was last seen wearing a plaid jacket, khaki pants, a beige bucket hat, glasses and carrying a brown leather purse. Police said she’s also known to wear a short, brown wig.

Central Falls police say Rosario was located in Providence, and in good condition.