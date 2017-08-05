Police: Two shot in Providence, suspect still at large

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police said they are investigating an early morning shooting on Manton Avenue that sent two people to the hospital.

According to police, a 16-year-old victim was shot in the leg and another bullet grazed the leg of a 30-year-old victim. Both individuals suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect may have been driving a small, silver sedan, but no arrests have been made at this time. Anymore with information is urged to call Providence police at (401) 272-3121.

Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing story.