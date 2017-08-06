Auburn police: Carbon monoxide issue fixed in Ford cruisers

Related Coverage More local police departments installing CO detectors after Auburn scare

AUBURN, Mass. (AP) — Police in a Massachusetts town say Ford has resolved the issue of elevated levels of carbon monoxide in its cruisers after an officer exposed to the gas passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle and crashed.

The Auburn Police Department said Saturday on its Facebook page that Ford engineers and Auburn mechanics have “corrected” the problem.

The department says it anticipates that the issue of elevated levels of carbon monoxide in three vehicles that have not yet been modified will be resolved by Monday.

Police said Wednesday a total of three officers were hospitalized for “high carbon monoxide levels,” including one who passed out in a cruiser and rear-ended another vehicle. He wasn’t badly hurt.

Multiple Ford Explorer SUVs were pulled out of service. Carbon monoxide detectors were ordered.