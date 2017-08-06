Delayed a day by weather, Leapfest jumps off in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – A long-running Rhode Island event got off the ground Sunday after being pushed back a day because of bad weather.

Skies were much clearer for the Rhode Island National Guard’s annual Leapfest parachute training event and competition, which has drawn soldiers from across the globe since 1982.

The paratroopers compete individually and in teams to see who can get to an ‘X’ marked on the drop zone the fastest, usually by sprinting to it after they land. They jump from 1,500 feet from an Army CH-47 helicopter.

The competition drew teams from allied armies as far away as South Africa, as well as spectators, who watched from a designated spot nearby.

Allison Sgambato’s husband was one of the American jumpers.

“It’s a little nerve wracking but I have to trust in his training and know that he’s going to do a great job,” she said. “But definitely, my heart skips a few beats when I see him leaving the aircraft, for sure.”

The National Guard said Leapfest is not only a competition, but an important opportunity to train with allies and build camaraderie.

A team from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment took first place in this year’s competition, with a team from the Air Force’s 820th Base Defense Group coming in second, and a team from the 3rd Battalion of the Canadian Army’s 22nd Regiment in third.