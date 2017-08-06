Disqualification awards Warwick North girls 3rd place in tournament

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A social media post set in motion a strange turn of events that handed the Warwick North Little League girls softball team a third-place finish in the Junior Softball World Series Saturday.

Warwick North lost their game Friday afternoon against the team from Poland, Ohio, and were set to play the host team, Kirkland American from Washington state, Saturday morning in the consolation game that would determine third and fourth place. Meanwhile, Atlee Little League, the team that beat Kirkland, would square off against Poland on Saturday for the championship.

But league officials disqualified Atlee Saturday after “discovering a recent inappropriate social media post” involving members of the team.

The post in question was a Snapchat picture directed at Kirkland, in which several members of the Atlee team gave the camera the finger. It’s not clear whether the photo was taken before or after their game.

Citing a violation of league policies on unsportsmanlike conduct, the league removed Atlee from the tournament and moved Kirkland, the team they beat, up to the championship game.

Warwick North was suddenly left without an opponent for their Saturday morning game, and was awarded third place in the tournament without having to take the diamond.

The decision had another layer of controversy: Warwick North went 5-1 in the tournament, while Kirkland was an even 3-3.

Kirkland lost the championship game and was awarded second place in the tournament.