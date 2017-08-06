Driver killed in Seekonk rollover crash

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) – Seekonk Police confirm one person has died following a single-car crash Sunday night.

BREAKING: One person killed in crash on Pine St in Seekonk. Details on @wpri12 at 11. — Kim Kalunian (@KimKalunian) August 7, 2017

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the intersection of Pine Street and Brown Avenue.

Police say the car crashed, rolled over, and brought down a utility pole and power lines. The driver, a 33-year-old man, died at the scene. Police said speed appeared to be a factor.

National Grid shut down power to the area for approximately 30 minutes to make the crash scene safe for officials to extract the victim out of the vehicle.

Power was restored to the entire area a short time later.