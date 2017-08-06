Man shot, another stabbed, in Providence Sunday morning

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – One man was shot and another stabbed during a disturbance downtown Sunday morning.

Lt. Luis San Lucas said that it happened at 2:49 a.m., shortly after clubs let out, in a parking lot in the area of Pine and Garnet Streets. Two groups of people were involved in a “disturbance” and shots were fired.

A 24-year-old man from Worcester was shot in the right foot and taken to the hospital by friends, San Lucas said, and while police were there, a 22-year-old man, also from Worcester, arrived with a stab wound to the chest.

Neither man’s injuries were life-threatening.