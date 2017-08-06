Rhode Island College parking lot expansion project to resume

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Work on a parking lot expansion project on the campus of Rhode Island College is set to continue after an agreement was reached between city and state officials and the school’s president.

RIC president Frank Sanchez met Saturday with Democratic state Sen. Frank Ciccone II, Providence Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan and others over concerns from residents.

School officials agreed to add increased fencing and shrubbery in the zone between the parking lot and adjacent neighborhood, and seal off Sheffield Avenue from student and staff vehicular traffic.

Construction, which was halted last week after Ciccone and Ryan brought up residents’ complaints, is expected to resume on Tuesday. Project plans will be posted on the college’s website.